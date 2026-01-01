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Filmography
Moritz Leu
Moritz Leu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moritz Leu
Moritz Leu
Moritz Leu
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
4 Kings
(2015)
5.1
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot
(2018)
Filmography
5.1
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot
Mein Bruder Robert
Drama
2018, Germany
6.8
4 Kings
4 Könige
Drama
2015, Germany
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