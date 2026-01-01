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Moritz Leu Moritz Leu
Kinoafisha Persons Moritz Leu

Moritz Leu

Moritz Leu

Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.8
4 Kings (2015)
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot 5.1
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot (2018)

Filmography

My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot 5.1
My Brother's Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot Mein Bruder Robert
Drama 2018, Germany
6.8
4 Kings 4 Könige
Drama 2015, Germany
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