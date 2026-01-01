Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Núria Gago
Núria Gago
Kinoafisha
Persons
Núria Gago
Núria Gago
Núria Gago
Date of Birth
10 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Mira lo que has hecho
(2018)
6.8
Cousinhood
(2011)
5.4
7 Reasons to Run Away
(2019)
Filmography
5.4
7 Reasons to Run Away
7 raons per fugir (de la societat)
Comedy
2019, Spain
Watch trailer
7.2
Mira lo que has hecho
Comedy
2018, Spain
4
Incidencias
Incidencias
Comedy
2016, Spain
Watch trailer
6.8
Cousinhood
Primos
Romantic, Comedy
2011, Spain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree