Michele Manzolini

Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il treno va a Mosca Il treno va a Mosca
Documentary 2013, Italy
