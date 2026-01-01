Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michele Manzolini
Michele Manzolini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Manzolini
Michele Manzolini
Michele Manzolini
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.2
Il treno va a Mosca
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Producer
1
Writer
1
Director
1
7.2
Il treno va a Mosca
Il treno va a Mosca
Documentary
2013, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree