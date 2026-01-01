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Jarmo Perälä
Jarmo Perälä
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jarmo Perälä
Jarmo Perälä
Jarmo Perälä
Date of Birth
25 April 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
5.3
Vares - Sheriffi
(2015)
Filmography
5.3
Vares - Sheriffi
Vares - Sheriffi
Detective
2015, Finland
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