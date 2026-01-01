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Lotta Kaihua Lotta Kaihua
Kinoafisha Persons Lotta Kaihua

Lotta Kaihua

Lotta Kaihua

Date of Birth
12 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Happier Times, Grump 7.3
Happier Times, Grump (2018)
Syke: Särkynyt sydän 5.5
Syke: Särkynyt sydän (2023)
Reunion 5.1
Reunion (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Syke: Särkynyt sydän 5.5
Syke: Särkynyt sydän Syke: Särkynyt sydän
Drama 2023, Finland
Happier Times, Grump 7.3
Happier Times, Grump Ilosia aikoja, Mielensäpahoittaja
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Finland
Reunion 5.1
Reunion Luokkakokous
Comedy 2015, Finland
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