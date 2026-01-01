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About
Filmography
Lotta Kaihua
Lotta Kaihua
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotta Kaihua
Lotta Kaihua
Lotta Kaihua
Date of Birth
12 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Happier Times, Grump
(2018)
5.5
Syke: Särkynyt sydän
(2023)
5.1
Reunion
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2018
2015
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.5
Syke: Särkynyt sydän
Syke: Särkynyt sydän
Drama
2023, Finland
7.3
Happier Times, Grump
Ilosia aikoja, Mielensäpahoittaja
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Finland
5.1
Reunion
Luokkakokous
Comedy
2015, Finland
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