Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kenji Anan
Kenji Anan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenji Anan
Kenji Anan
Kenji Anan
Date of Birth
24 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Juui Dolittle
(2010)
4.7
Akumu-chan
(2014)
Filmography
4.7
Akumu-chan
Akumu Chan the Movie
Detective
2014, Japan
7.4
Juui Dolittle
Drama, ,
2010, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree