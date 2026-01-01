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Kenji Anan Kenji Anan
Kinoafisha Persons Kenji Anan

Kenji Anan

Kenji Anan

Date of Birth
24 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Juui Dolittle 7.4
Juui Dolittle (2010)
Akumu-chan 4.7
Akumu-chan (2014)

Filmography

Akumu-chan 4.7
Akumu-chan Akumu Chan the Movie
Detective 2014, Japan
Juui Dolittle 7.4
Juui Dolittle
Drama, , 2010, Japan
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