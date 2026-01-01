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Filmography
Liv Lisa Fries
Liv Lisa Fries
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liv Lisa Fries
Liv Lisa Fries
Liv Lisa Fries
Date of Birth
31 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Babylon Berlin
(2017)
7.4
From Hilde, with Love
(2024)
7.3
Zurich
(2013)
Filmography
7.4
From Hilde, with Love
In Liebe, Eure Hilde
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Freud's Last Session
Freud's Last Session
Drama
2023, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Munich: The Edge of War
Munich: The Edge of War
Drama, History
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
Hinterland
Hinterland
Drama, Detective
2021, Austria / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
8.3
Babylon Berlin
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Germany
7.3
Zurich
Und morgen mittag bin ich tot
Drama
2013, Germany
Show more
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