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Liv Lisa Fries
Liv Lisa Fries Liv Lisa Fries
Kinoafisha Persons Liv Lisa Fries

Liv Lisa Fries

Liv Lisa Fries

Date of Birth
31 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Babylon Berlin 8.3
Babylon Berlin (2017)
From Hilde, with Love 7.4
From Hilde, with Love (2024)
Zurich 7.3
Zurich (2013)

Filmography

From Hilde, with Love 7.4
From Hilde, with Love In Liebe, Eure Hilde
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Freud's Last Session 6.9
Freud's Last Session Freud's Last Session
Drama 2023, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Munich: The Edge of War 7.1
Munich: The Edge of War Munich: The Edge of War
Drama, History 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Hinterland 6
Hinterland Hinterland
Drama, Detective 2021, Austria / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
Babylon Berlin 8.3
Babylon Berlin
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Germany
Zurich 7.3
Zurich Und morgen mittag bin ich tot
Drama 2013, Germany
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