Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mário Peixoto Mário Peixoto
Kinoafisha Persons Mário Peixoto

Mário Peixoto

Mário Peixoto

Date of Birth
25 March 1908
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 February 1992
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Limite 7.2
Limite (1931)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Limite 7.2
Limite Limite
Drama, Romantic 1931, Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more