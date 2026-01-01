Menu
Mário Peixoto
Date of Birth
25 March 1908
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 February 1992
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Limite
(1931)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1931
All
1
Films
1
Producer
1
Director
1
Actor
1
Writer
1
7.2
Limite
Limite
Drama, Romantic
1931, Brazil
