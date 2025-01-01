Menu
Andrey Safronov
Date of Birth
30 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor

Filmography

Marshrut postroen 4.3
Marshrut postroen Marshrut postroen
Thriller 2016, Russia
Imperiya illyuzij: Bratja Safronovy
Imperiya illyuzij: Bratja Safronovy
Reality-TV 2015, Russia
Bitva ekstrasensov 8
Bitva ekstrasensov
Reality-TV, Mystery 2007, Russia
