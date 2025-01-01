Andrey Safronov

Menu
Date of Birth
30 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.0
Bitva ekstrasensov
(2007)
4.3
Marshrut postroen
(2016)
0.0
Imperiya illyuzij: Bratja Safronovy
(2015)
Filmography
4.3
Marshrut postroen
Marshrut postroen
Thriller
2016, Russia
Imperiya illyuzij: Bratja Safronovy
Reality-TV
2015, Russia
8
Bitva ekstrasensov
Reality-TV, Mystery
2007, Russia
