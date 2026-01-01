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Filmography
Lilli Schoenborn
Lilli Schoenborn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilli Schoenborn
Lilli Schoenborn
Lilli Schoenborn
Date of Birth
31 March 1898
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 May 1987
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Kuhle Wampe
(1932)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1932
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.6
Kuhle Wampe
Kuhle Wampe oder: Wem gehört die Welt?
Drama
1932, Germany
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