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Lilli Schoenborn Lilli Schoenborn
Kinoafisha Persons Lilli Schoenborn

Lilli Schoenborn

Lilli Schoenborn

Date of Birth
31 March 1898
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 May 1987
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Kuhle Wampe 6.6
Kuhle Wampe (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kuhle Wampe 6.6
Kuhle Wampe Kuhle Wampe oder: Wem gehört die Welt?
Drama 1932, Germany
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