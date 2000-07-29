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About
Filmography
Lino Facioli
Lino Facioli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lino Facioli
Lino Facioli
Lino Facioli
Date of Birth
29 July 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Get Him to the Greek
(2010)
6.2
O Menino no Espelho
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2014
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
O Menino no Espelho
O Menino no Espelho
Drama
2014, Brazil
6.9
Get Him to the Greek
Get Him to the Greek
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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