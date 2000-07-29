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Lino Facioli Lino Facioli
Kinoafisha Persons Lino Facioli

Lino Facioli

Lino Facioli

Date of Birth
29 July 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Get Him to the Greek 6.9
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
O Menino no Espelho 6.2
O Menino no Espelho (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
O Menino no Espelho 6.2
O Menino no Espelho O Menino no Espelho
Drama 2014, Brazil
Get Him to the Greek 6.9
Get Him to the Greek Get Him to the Greek
Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
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