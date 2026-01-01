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Niall Greig Fulton
Niall Greig Fulton Niall Greig Fulton
Kinoafisha Persons Niall Greig Fulton

Niall Greig Fulton

Niall Greig Fulton

Date of Birth
14 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Outlander 8.5
Outlander (2014)
Sunset Song 6.2
Sunset Song (2015)
Muscle 6.0
Muscle (2019)

Filmography

The Turning 4.3
The Turning The Turning
Horror, Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Muscle 6
Muscle Muscle
Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Sunset Song 6.2
Sunset Song Sunset Song
Drama 2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Outlander 8.5
Outlander
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
The Anomaly 5.4
The Anomaly The Anomaly
Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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