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About
Filmography
Niall Greig Fulton
Niall Greig Fulton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niall Greig Fulton
Niall Greig Fulton
Niall Greig Fulton
Date of Birth
14 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.5
Outlander
(2014)
6.2
Sunset Song
(2015)
6.0
Muscle
(2019)
Filmography
4.3
The Turning
The Turning
Horror, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6
Muscle
Muscle
Thriller
2019, Great Britain
6.2
Sunset Song
Sunset Song
Drama
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.5
Outlander
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
5.4
The Anomaly
The Anomaly
Sci-Fi
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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