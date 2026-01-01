Menu
Matthias Hungerbühler
Matthias Hungerbühler
Matthias Hungerbühler
Matthias Hungerbühler
Matthias Hungerbühler
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
The Circle
(2014)
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
The Circle
Der Kreis
Romantic, Biography, Drama
2014, Switzerland
