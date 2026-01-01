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Kinoafisha
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Jonny Greenwood
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jonny Greenwood
Jonny Greenwood
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jonny Greenwood
Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Original Score
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Original Score
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Original Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
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