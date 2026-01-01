Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jonny Greenwood Awards

Awards and nominations of Jonny Greenwood

Jonny Greenwood
Awards and nominations of Jonny Greenwood
Academy Awards, USA 2026 Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Original Score
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Original Score
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Original Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more