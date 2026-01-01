Marius Kolbenstvedt

Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Blind
(2014)
6.8
The Innocents
(2021)
Filmography
6.8
The Innocents
De uskyldige
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2021, Norway / Sweden / Denmark / Great Britain / France / Finland
6.9
Blind
Blind
Drama
2014, Norway / Netherlands
