Marius Kolbenstvedt

Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Genre
Year
The Innocents 6.8
The Innocents De uskyldige
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2021, Norway / Sweden / Denmark / Great Britain / France / Finland
Blind 6.9
Blind Blind
Drama 2014, Norway / Netherlands
