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About
Filmography
Louise Brooks
Louise Brooks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Brooks
Louise Brooks
Louise Brooks
Date of Birth
14 November 1906
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
8 August 1985
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Diary of a Lost Girl
(1929)
7.8
Pandora's Box
(1929)
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
(2024)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2024
1929
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
Diary of a Lost Girl
Tagebuch einer Verlorenen
Drama
1929, Germany
7.8
Pandora's Box
Die Büchse der Pandora
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1929, Germany
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