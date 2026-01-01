Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Louise Brooks
Louise Brooks Louise Brooks
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Brooks

Louise Brooks

Louise Brooks

Date of Birth
14 November 1906
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
8 August 1985
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Diary of a Lost Girl 7.9
Diary of a Lost Girl (1929)
Pandora's Box 7.8
Pandora's Box (1929)
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story 7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story 7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Diary of a Lost Girl 7.9
Diary of a Lost Girl Tagebuch einer Verlorenen
Drama 1929, Germany
Pandora's Box 7.8
Pandora's Box Die Büchse der Pandora
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1929, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more