Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manfred Schmid
Manfred Schmid
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manfred Schmid
Manfred Schmid
Manfred Schmid
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Goat
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Goat
Koza
Drama
2015, Slovakia / Czechia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree