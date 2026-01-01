Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manfred Schmid Manfred Schmid
Kinoafisha Persons Manfred Schmid

Manfred Schmid

Manfred Schmid

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Goat 6.6
Goat (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Goat 6.6
Goat Koza
Drama 2015, Slovakia / Czechia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more