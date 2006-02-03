Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marquard Bohm Marquard Bohm
Kinoafisha Persons Marquard Bohm

Marquard Bohm

Marquard Bohm

Date of Birth
27 June 1941
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
3 February 2006
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kings of the Road 7.7
Kings of the Road (1976)
Fox and His Friends 7.6
Fox and His Friends (1975)
North Sea Is Dead Sea 7.1
North Sea Is Dead Sea (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kings of the Road 7.7
Kings of the Road Im Lauf der Zeit
Drama 1976, Germany
North Sea Is Dead Sea 7.1
North Sea Is Dead Sea Nordsee ist Mordsee
Drama 1976, West Germany
Fox and His Friends 7.6
Fox and His Friends Faustrecht der Freiheit
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1975, Germany
Beware of a Holy Whore 6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore Warnung vor einer heiligen Nutte
Comedy, Drama 1971, Germany / Italy
Red Sun 6
Red Sun Rote Sonne
Crime 1970, Germany
The American Soldier 6.5
The American Soldier Der amerikanische Soldat
Drama 1970, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more