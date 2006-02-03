Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marquard Bohm
Marquard Bohm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marquard Bohm
Marquard Bohm
Marquard Bohm
Date of Birth
27 June 1941
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
3 February 2006
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Kings of the Road
(1976)
7.6
Fox and His Friends
(1975)
7.1
North Sea Is Dead Sea
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1976
1975
1971
1970
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7.7
Kings of the Road
Im Lauf der Zeit
Drama
1976, Germany
7.1
North Sea Is Dead Sea
Nordsee ist Mordsee
Drama
1976, West Germany
7.6
Fox and His Friends
Faustrecht der Freiheit
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1975, Germany
6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore
Warnung vor einer heiligen Nutte
Comedy, Drama
1971, Germany / Italy
6
Red Sun
Rote Sonne
Crime
1970, Germany
6.5
The American Soldier
Der amerikanische Soldat
Drama
1970, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree