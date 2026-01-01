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Nefise Özkal Lorentzen
Nefise Özkal Lorentzen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nefise Özkal Lorentzen
Nefise Özkal Lorentzen
Nefise Özkal Lorentzen
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.5
ManIslam: Islam and Masculinity
(2014)
Filmography
6.5
ManIslam: Islam and Masculinity
ManIslam: Islam and Masculinity
Biography, Documentary, History
2014, Turkey / Norway / Indonesia / Pakistan / Bangladesh / Kuwait
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