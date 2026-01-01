Menu
Aleksandra Butor

Aleksandra Butor

Date of Birth
25 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Belye Rosy. Vozvrashchenie (2014)
Sladkoe proshchanie Very (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Drama 2015, Belarus
2014, Belarus
