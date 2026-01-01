Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandra Butor
Aleksandra Butor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Butor
Aleksandra Butor
Aleksandra Butor
Date of Birth
25 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
4.0
Belye Rosy. Vozvrashchenie
(2014)
3.7
Sladkoe proshchanie Very
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2015
2014
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
3.7
Sladkoe proshchanie Very
Sladkoe proshchanie Very
Drama
2015, Belarus
4
Belye Rosy. Vozvrashchenie
Belye Rosy. Vozvrashchenie
2014, Belarus
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree