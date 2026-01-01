Marianna Palka

Menu
Date of Birth
7 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Genre
Year
Love, Danielle 8.6
Love, Danielle Love, Danielle
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2024, USA
Collection 4.6
Collection Collection
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Happy! 8
Happy!
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2017, USA
Contracted: Phase II 6.2
Contracted: Phase II Contracted: Phase II
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
Good Dick 6.4
Good Dick Good Dick
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA
