Marianna Palka

Date of Birth
7 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.6
Love, Danielle
(2024)
8.0
Happy!
(2017)
6.4
Good Dick
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2017
2015
2008
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Director
4
Producer
1
Writer
1
8.6
Love, Danielle
Love, Danielle
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2024, USA
4.6
Collection
Collection
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
8
Happy!
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2017, USA
6.2
Contracted: Phase II
Contracted: Phase II
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Good Dick
Good Dick
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2008, USA
