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Filmography
Alexander Malkowsky
Alexander Malkowsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Malkowsky
Alexander Malkowsky
Alexander Malkowsky
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Berlin Chamissoplatz
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1980
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Berlin Chamissoplatz
Berlin Chamissoplatz
Romantic, Drama
1980, Germany
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