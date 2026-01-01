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Alexander Malkowsky Alexander Malkowsky
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Malkowsky

Alexander Malkowsky

Alexander Malkowsky

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.9
Berlin Chamissoplatz (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.9
Berlin Chamissoplatz Berlin Chamissoplatz
Romantic, Drama 1980, Germany
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