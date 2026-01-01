Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laurene Landon Laurene Landon
Kinoafisha Persons Laurene Landon

Laurene Landon

Laurene Landon

Date of Birth
17 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Masters of Horror 7.4
Masters of Horror (2005)
Maniac Cop 6.0
Maniac Cop (1988)
Sky 5.9
Sky (2015)

Filmography

Agramon's Gate 3.6
Agramon's Gate Agramon's Gate
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2019, USA
Sky 5.9
Sky Sky
Drama 2015, France / Germany
Watch trailer
Masters of Horror 7.4
Masters of Horror
Horror 2005, USA
Maniac Cop 6
Maniac Cop Maniac Cop
Action, Horror, Detective, Crime 1988, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more