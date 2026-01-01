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Filmography
Laurene Landon
Laurene Landon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurene Landon
Laurene Landon
Laurene Landon
Date of Birth
17 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Masters of Horror
(2005)
6.0
Maniac Cop
(1988)
5.9
Sky
(2015)
Filmography
3.6
Agramon's Gate
Agramon's Gate
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2019, USA
5.9
Sky
Sky
Drama
2015, France / Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Masters of Horror
Horror
2005, USA
6
Maniac Cop
Maniac Cop
Action, Horror, Detective, Crime
1988, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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