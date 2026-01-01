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Michael McConnohie Michael McConnohie
Kinoafisha Persons Michael McConnohie

Michael McConnohie

Michael McConnohie

Date of Birth
23 July 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Voice actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works 7.9
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works (2014)
Nanatsu no Taizai 7.5
Nanatsu no Taizai (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nanatsu no Taizai 7.5
Nanatsu no Taizai
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works 7.9
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Aldnoah.Zero 6.9
Aldnoah.Zero
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2014, Japan
Jungle Shuffle 4.7
Jungle Shuffle Jungle Shuffle
Children's, Adventure 2014, South Korea / Mexico
Watch trailer
Myeong-ryang 7.1
Myeong-ryang Myeong-ryang
Action, Drama, History 2014, South Korea
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime 2012, Japan
Biohazard: Damnation 6.4
Biohazard: Damnation Biohazard: Damnation
Action, Animation, Horror, Anime 2012, Japan
AniMen: Triton Force 5.4
AniMen: Triton Force AniMen: Triton Force
Animation, Sci-Fi 2010, USA / China
Watch trailer
Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow 6.6
Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow Gekijô-ban Naruto: Daikatsugeki! Yukihime ninpôchô dattebayo!!
Action, Adventure, Animation 2004, Japan
Golgo 13 6.8
Golgo 13 Gorugo 13
Action, Animation, Crime 1983, Japan
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