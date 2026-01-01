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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael McConnohie
Michael McConnohie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael McConnohie
Michael McConnohie
Michael McConnohie
Date of Birth
23 July 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
7.9
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works
(2014)
7.5
Nanatsu no Taizai
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Children's
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2014
2012
2010
2004
1983
All
10
Films
6
TV Shows
4
Actor
6
Writer
4
7.5
Nanatsu no Taizai
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2014, Japan
7.9
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2014, Japan
6.9
Aldnoah.Zero
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2014, Japan
4.7
Jungle Shuffle
Jungle Shuffle
Children's, Adventure
2014, South Korea / Mexico
Watch trailer
7.1
Myeong-ryang
Myeong-ryang
Action, Drama, History
2014, South Korea
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime
2012, Japan
6.4
Biohazard: Damnation
Biohazard: Damnation
Action, Animation, Horror, Anime
2012, Japan
5.4
AniMen: Triton Force
AniMen: Triton Force
Animation, Sci-Fi
2010, USA / China
Watch trailer
6.6
Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
Gekijô-ban Naruto: Daikatsugeki! Yukihime ninpôchô dattebayo!!
Action, Adventure, Animation
2004, Japan
6.8
Golgo 13
Gorugo 13
Action, Animation, Crime
1983, Japan
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