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Filmography
Michael Salarow
Michael Salarow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Salarow
Michael Salarow
Michael Salarow
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Ditya bolshogo goroda
(1914)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1914
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Ditya bolshogo goroda
Ditya bolshogo goroda
Drama
1914, Russian Empire
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