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About
Filmography
Emily Meade
Emily Meade
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Meade
Emily Meade
Emily Meade
Date of Birth
10 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Leftovers
(2014)
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
7.9
The Deuce
(2017)
Filmography
6.7
Union County
Union County
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Dead Ringers
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
7.2
Tell Me Lies
Drama
2022, USA
6.2
Body Parts
Body Parts
Documentary
2022, USA
7.2
Trial by Fire
Trial by Fire
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
7.9
The Deuce
Drama, Crime
2017, USA
7.1
Nerve
Nerve
Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
4
Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?
Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
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