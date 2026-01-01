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Filmography
Lou Howe
Lou Howe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Howe
Lou Howe
Lou Howe
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.5
Gabriel
(2014)
0.0
Tony
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2014
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
1
6.5
Gabriel
Gabriel
Thriller, Drama, Family
2014, USA
Tony
Tony
,
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