Marie-Hélène Dasté

Date of Birth
2 December 1902
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
28 August 1994
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Angels of the Streets 7.3
Angels of the Streets Les Anges Du Peche
Drama 1943, France
L'assassinat du Père Noël 7.3
L'assassinat du Père Noël L'assassinat du Père Noël
Comedy, Drama, Detective 1941, France
The Phantom Wagon 6.7
The Phantom Wagon La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy 1939, France
