Marie-Hélène Dasté
Marie-Hélène Dasté
Date of Birth
2 December 1902
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
28 August 1994
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.3
Angels of the Streets
(1943)
7.2
L'assassinat du Père Noël
(1941)
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
1943
1941
1939
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.3
Angels of the Streets
Les Anges Du Peche
Drama
1943, France
7.3
L'assassinat du Père Noël
L'assassinat du Père Noël
Comedy, Drama, Detective
1941, France
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy
1939, France
