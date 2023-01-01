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Lian Wei
Lian Wei
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lian Wei
Lian Wei
Lian Wei
Date of Birth
4 February 1945
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
1 January 2023
Popular Films
5.4
On the Mountain of Tai Hang
(2005)
Filmography
5.4
On the Mountain of Tai Hang
Tai Hang shan shang
Drama
2005, China
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