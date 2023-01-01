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Lian Wei Lian Wei
Kinoafisha Persons Lian Wei

Lian Wei

Lian Wei

Date of Birth
4 February 1945
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
1 January 2023

Popular Films

On the Mountain of Tai Hang 5.4
On the Mountain of Tai Hang (2005)

Filmography

On the Mountain of Tai Hang 5.4
On the Mountain of Tai Hang Tai Hang shan shang
Drama 2005, China
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