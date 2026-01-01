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Lyubov Ignatushko Lyubov Ignatushko
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Ignatushko

Lyubov Ignatushko

Lyubov Ignatushko

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

III: The Ritual 4.8
III: The Ritual (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
III: The Ritual 4.8
III: The Ritual III
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2015, Germany / Russia
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