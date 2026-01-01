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Filmography
Lyubov Ignatushko
Lyubov Ignatushko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Ignatushko
Lyubov Ignatushko
Lyubov Ignatushko
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.8
III: The Ritual
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4.8
III: The Ritual
III
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2015, Germany / Russia
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