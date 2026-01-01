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Filmography
Madeleine Worrall
Madeleine Worrall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Worrall
Madeleine Worrall
Madeleine Worrall
Date of Birth
8 June 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Jane Eyre
(2015)
7.5
Paddington
(2014)
Filmography
7.9
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
7.5
Paddington
Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure
2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
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