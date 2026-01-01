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Madeleine Worrall Madeleine Worrall
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Worrall

Madeleine Worrall

Madeleine Worrall

Date of Birth
8 June 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Jane Eyre 7.9
Jane Eyre (2015)
Paddington 7.5
Paddington (2014)

Filmography

Jane Eyre 7.9
Jane Eyre Jane Eyre
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
Paddington 7.5
Paddington Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
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