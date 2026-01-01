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Krzysztof Kopczyński
Krzysztof Kopczyński
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Kopczyński
Krzysztof Kopczyński
Krzysztof Kopczyński
Date of Birth
21 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
6.1
The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls
(2015)
Filmography
6.1
The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls
Dybuk. Rzecz o wędrówce dusz
History, Documentary
2015, Ukraine / Sweden
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