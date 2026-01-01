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Krzysztof Kopczyński Krzysztof Kopczyński
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Kopczyński

Krzysztof Kopczyński

Krzysztof Kopczyński

Date of Birth
21 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls 6.1
The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls (2015)

Filmography

The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls 6.1
The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls Dybuk. Rzecz o wędrówce dusz
History, Documentary 2015, Ukraine / Sweden
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