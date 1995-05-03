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Filmography
Katie Chang
Katie Chang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Chang
Katie Chang
Katie Chang
Date of Birth
3 May 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Pantheon
(2022)
6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything
(2013)
6.2
The Bling Ring
(2013)
Filmography
8.3
Pantheon
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.1
Anesthesia
Anesthesia
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Bling Ring
The Bling Ring
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA / Great Britain / France / Germany / Japan
Watch trailer
6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything
A Birder's Guide to Everything
Comedy
2013, USA
Show more
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