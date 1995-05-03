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Katie Chang Katie Chang
Kinoafisha Persons Katie Chang

Katie Chang

Katie Chang

Date of Birth
3 May 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Pantheon 8.3
Pantheon (2022)
A Birder's Guide to Everything 6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything (2013)
The Bling Ring 6.2
The Bling Ring (2013)

Filmography

Pantheon 8.3
Pantheon
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Anesthesia 6.1
Anesthesia Anesthesia
Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
The Bling Ring 6.3
The Bling Ring The Bling Ring
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2013, USA / Great Britain / France / Germany / Japan
Watch trailer
A Birder's Guide to Everything 6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything A Birder's Guide to Everything
Comedy 2013, USA
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