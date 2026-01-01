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About
Hongqi Li
Hongqi Li
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hongqi Li
Hongqi Li
Hongqi Li
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.4
Stranded in Canton
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
Stranded in Canton
Stranded in Canton
Documentary
2014, Denmark / Sweden / China / France
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