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Hongqi Li Hongqi Li
Kinoafisha Persons Hongqi Li

Hongqi Li

Hongqi Li

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Stranded in Canton 7.4
Stranded in Canton (2014)

Filmography

Stranded in Canton 7.4
Stranded in Canton Stranded in Canton
Documentary 2014, Denmark / Sweden / China / France
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