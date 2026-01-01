Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Anderly
Adam Anderly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Anderly
Adam Anderly
Adam Anderly
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.5
Problem Child
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Year
All
1990
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.5
Problem Child
Problem Child
Comedy, Family
1990, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree