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About
Shintaro Shimosawa
Shintaro Shimosawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shintaro Shimosawa
Shintaro Shimosawa
Shintaro Shimosawa
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.7
The Following
(2013)
7.5
The Dead Zone
(2002)
6.6
Intelligence
(2014)
Filmography
5.3
Misconduct
Misconduct
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2015, USA
6.6
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi
2014, USA/Canada
7.7
The Following
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
4.9
Repentance
Repentance
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
6.5
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
Drama, Crime, Detective
2011, USA
6.3
The Echo
The Echo
Mystery, Horror, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Dead Zone
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller
2002, USA
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