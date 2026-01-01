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Shintaro Shimosawa
Shintaro Shimosawa Shintaro Shimosawa
Kinoafisha Persons Shintaro Shimosawa

Shintaro Shimosawa

Shintaro Shimosawa

Occupation
Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Following 7.7
The Following (2013)
The Dead Zone 7.5
The Dead Zone (2002)
Intelligence 6.6
Intelligence (2014)

Filmography

Misconduct 5.3
Misconduct Misconduct
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Fear the Walking Dead 6.6
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2015, USA
Intelligence 6.6
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA/Canada
The Following 7.7
The Following
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Repentance 4.9
Repentance Repentance
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior 6.5
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
Drama, Crime, Detective 2011, USA
The Echo 6.3
The Echo The Echo
Mystery, Horror, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
Watch trailer
The Dead Zone 7.5
The Dead Zone
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller 2002, USA
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