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Filmography
Nikita Smolyaninov
Nikita Smolyaninov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Smolyaninov
Nikita Smolyaninov
Nikita Smolyaninov
Date of Birth
21 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
(2016)
6.4
Gipnozis
(2025)
0.0
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 2
(2014)
Filmography
6.4
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller
2025, Russia
Lyubit
Romantic,
2025, Russia
6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 2
Comedy, Detective,
2014, Russia
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 3
Comedy, Detective,
2012, Russia
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