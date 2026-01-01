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Nikita Smolyaninov
Nikita Smolyaninov Nikita Smolyaninov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikita Smolyaninov

Nikita Smolyaninov

Nikita Smolyaninov

Date of Birth
21 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi (2016)
Gipnozis 6.4
Gipnozis (2025)
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 2 0.0
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 2 (2014)

Filmography

Gipnozis 6.4
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller 2025, Russia
Lyubit
Lyubit
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 2
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 2
Comedy, Detective, 2014, Russia
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 3
Lyubopytnaya Varvara 3
Comedy, Detective, 2012, Russia
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