Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kelli Barksdale Awards

Awards and nominations of Kelli Barksdale

Kelli Barksdale
Awards and nominations of Kelli Barksdale
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more