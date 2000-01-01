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Michael Benz
Michael Benz Michael Benz
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Benz

Michael Benz

Michael Benz

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Importance of Being Ernest 8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest (2015)
Pressure 7.6
Pressure (2026)
Young Washington 7.4
Young Washington (2026)

Filmography

Pressure 7.6
Pressure Pressure
Drama, War, History 2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Place in Hell
A Place in Hell A Place in Hell
Drama, Thriller 2026, USA
Young Washington 7.4
Young Washington Young Washington
Action, Adventure, Biography 2026, USA / Ireland / Canada
Watch trailer
Up Here 6.2
Up Here
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2023, USA
The Importance of Being Ernest 8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest The Importance of Being Ernest
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
As You Like It 7.2
As You Like It As You Like It
Theatrical 2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Untitled Greyhound Sequel Tom Hanks Untitled Greyhound Sequel Tom Hanks
Action, Drama, War , USA
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