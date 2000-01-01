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Filmography
Michael Benz
Michael Benz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Benz
Michael Benz
Michael Benz
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest
(2015)
7.6
Pressure
(2026)
7.4
Young Washington
(2026)
Filmography
7.6
Pressure
Pressure
Drama, War, History
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Place in Hell
A Place in Hell
Drama, Thriller
2026, USA
7.4
Young Washington
Young Washington
Action, Adventure, Biography
2026, USA / Ireland / Canada
Watch trailer
6.2
Up Here
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2023, USA
8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest
The Importance of Being Ernest
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
7.2
As You Like It
As You Like It
Theatrical
2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Untitled Greyhound Sequel Tom Hanks
Untitled Greyhound Sequel Tom Hanks
Action, Drama, War
, USA
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