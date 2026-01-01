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Michele Dotrice Michele Dotrice
Kinoafisha Persons Michele Dotrice

Michele Dotrice

Michele Dotrice

Date of Birth
27 September 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Importance of Being Ernest 8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest (2015)
A Very English Scandal 7.5
A Very English Scandal (2018)
Blithe Spirit 5.4
Blithe Spirit (2020)

Filmography

Blithe Spirit 5.4
Blithe Spirit Blithe Spirit
Comedy 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Very English Scandal 7.5
A Very English Scandal
Drama, 2018, Great Britain
The Importance of Being Ernest 8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest The Importance of Being Ernest
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
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