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Filmography
Michele Dotrice
Michele Dotrice
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Dotrice
Michele Dotrice
Michele Dotrice
Date of Birth
27 September 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest
(2015)
7.5
A Very English Scandal
(2018)
5.4
Blithe Spirit
(2020)
Filmography
5.4
Blithe Spirit
Blithe Spirit
Comedy
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
A Very English Scandal
Drama,
2018, Great Britain
8.1
The Importance of Being Ernest
The Importance of Being Ernest
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
Show more
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