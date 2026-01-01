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Filmography
Muharrem Bayrak
Muharrem Bayrak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Muharrem Bayrak
Muharrem Bayrak
Muharrem Bayrak
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.8
Can Dostum
(2025)
5.5
Baskin
(2015)
Filmography
7.8
Can Dostum
Can Dostum
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.5
Baskin
Baskin
Horror
2015, USA / Turkey
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