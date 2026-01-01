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Shannon Esra
Shannon Esra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shannon Esra
Shannon Esra
Shannon Esra
Date of Birth
1 February 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.3
The Gamechangers
(2016)
Filmography
6.3
The Gamechangers
The Gamechangers
Drama, Biography
2016, Great Britain
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