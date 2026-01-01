Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nick Boraine
Nick Boraine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Boraine
Nick Boraine
Nick Boraine
Date of Birth
14 November 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
Leverage: Redemption
(2021)
7.3
The Old Man
(2022)
7.3
For All Mankind
(2019)
Filmography
7.3
The Old Man
Drama, Action
2022, USA
6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
7.9
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, USA
7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.2
Bloodline
Bloodline
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6
Running for Grace
Running for Grace
Family, Romantic
2018, USA
6.2
Detour
Detour
Thriller
2017, Great Britain / South Africa
Watch trailer
6.3
The Gamechangers
The Gamechangers
Drama, Biography
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree