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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Luděk Sobota
Luděk Sobota
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luděk Sobota
Luděk Sobota
Luděk Sobota
Date of Birth
27 May 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
How to Get Dad Into Reform School
(1978)
7.6
Jachyme, in the Machine!
(1974)
7.4
The Great Cheese Conspiracy
(1986)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Family
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2014
2012
1986
1981
1978
1976
1974
1969
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.8
US 2
My 2
Drama, Romantic
2014, Czechia
7.1
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match
Okresní prebor - Poslední zápas Pepika Hnátka
Comedy
2012, Czechia
7.4
The Great Cheese Conspiracy
Velká sýrová loupez
Animation, Comedy, Family
1986, Czechoslovakia / Germany
7.1
Let the Princess Stay with Us
Neberte nám princeznú
Family, Musical
1981, Czechoslovakia
7.8
How to Get Dad Into Reform School
Jak dostat tatínka do polepsovny
Comedy, Family
1978, Czechoslovakia
7.1
We'll Kick Up a Fuss Tomorrow, Darling...
Zítra to roztocíme, drahousku...
Comedy
1976, Czechoslovakia
7.6
Jachyme, in the Machine!
Jáchyme, hod ho do stroje!
Comedy
1974, Czechoslovakia
6.8
Fruit of Paradise
Ovoce stromu rajskych jime
Drama
1969, Czechoslovakia / Belgium
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