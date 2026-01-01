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Luděk Sobota Luděk Sobota
Kinoafisha Persons Luděk Sobota

Luděk Sobota

Luděk Sobota

Date of Birth
27 May 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

How to Get Dad Into Reform School 7.8
How to Get Dad Into Reform School (1978)
Jachyme, in the Machine! 7.6
Jachyme, in the Machine! (1974)
The Great Cheese Conspiracy 7.4
The Great Cheese Conspiracy (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
US 2 5.8
US 2 My 2
Drama, Romantic 2014, Czechia
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match 7.1
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match Okresní prebor - Poslední zápas Pepika Hnátka
Comedy 2012, Czechia
The Great Cheese Conspiracy 7.4
The Great Cheese Conspiracy Velká sýrová loupez
Animation, Comedy, Family 1986, Czechoslovakia / Germany
Let the Princess Stay with Us 7.1
Let the Princess Stay with Us Neberte nám princeznú
Family, Musical 1981, Czechoslovakia
How to Get Dad Into Reform School 7.8
How to Get Dad Into Reform School Jak dostat tatínka do polepsovny
Comedy, Family 1978, Czechoslovakia
We'll Kick Up a Fuss Tomorrow, Darling... 7.1
We'll Kick Up a Fuss Tomorrow, Darling... Zítra to roztocíme, drahousku...
Comedy 1976, Czechoslovakia
Jachyme, in the Machine! 7.6
Jachyme, in the Machine! Jáchyme, hod ho do stroje!
Comedy 1974, Czechoslovakia
Fruit of Paradise 6.8
Fruit of Paradise Ovoce stromu rajskych jime
Drama 1969, Czechoslovakia / Belgium
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