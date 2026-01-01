Aleksandr Bobrov

Menu
Date of Birth
6 March 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Moimi glazami (2013)
Vdvoyom na ldine (2015)
Labirinty lyubvi (2015)

Filmography

Labirinty lyubvi Labirinty lyubvi
Romantic 2015, Russia / Bulgaria
Vdvoyom na ldine Vdvoyom na ldine
Romantic 2015, Russia
Moimi glazami
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2013, Russia
