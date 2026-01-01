Menu
Aleksandr Bobrov
Date of Birth
6 March 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.4
Moimi glazami
(2013)
5.5
Vdvoyom na ldine
(2015)
5.2
Labirinty lyubvi
(2015)
Filmography
5.3
Labirinty lyubvi
Labirinty lyubvi
Romantic
2015, Russia / Bulgaria
5.5
Vdvoyom na ldine
Vdvoyom na ldine
Romantic
2015, Russia
6.4
Moimi glazami
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2013, Russia
