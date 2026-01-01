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Nihal G. Koldaş Nihal G. Koldaş
Kinoafisha Persons Nihal G. Koldaş

Nihal G. Koldaş

Nihal G. Koldaş

Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Sahsiyet 8.8
Sahsiyet (2018)
Insider 8.0
Insider (2016)
Mustang 7.7
Mustang (2015)

Filmography

Kağıt Ev 5.5
Kağıt Ev
Drama 2021, Turkey
Zemheri 6.9
Zemheri
Drama, Romantic 2020, Turkey
Sahsiyet 8.8
Sahsiyet
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Turkey
Insider 8
Insider
Drama, Action 2016, Turkey
Mustang 7.7
Mustang Mustang
Drama 2015, France / Germany / Turkey / Qatar
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