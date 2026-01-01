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Filmography
Nihal G. Koldaş
Nihal G. Koldaş
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nihal G. Koldaş
Nihal G. Koldaş
Nihal G. Koldaş
Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.8
Sahsiyet
(2018)
8.0
Insider
(2016)
7.7
Mustang
(2015)
Filmography
5.5
Kağıt Ev
Drama
2021, Turkey
6.9
Zemheri
Drama, Romantic
2020, Turkey
8.8
Sahsiyet
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Turkey
8
Insider
Drama, Action
2016, Turkey
7.7
Mustang
Mustang
Drama
2015, France / Germany / Turkey / Qatar
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