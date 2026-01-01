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Filmography
Elit İşcan
Elit İşcan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elit İşcan
Elit İşcan
Elit İşcan
Date of Birth
1 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Mustang
(2015)
6.7
Afloat
(2023)
5.0
Yaşamayanlar
(2018)
Filmography
6.7
Afloat
Afloat
Drama
2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
5
Yaşamayanlar
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2018, Turkey
7.7
Mustang
Mustang
Drama
2015, France / Germany / Turkey / Qatar
Watch trailer
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