Mika Hijii

Mika Hijii

Date of Birth
13 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
black
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ninja: Shadow of a Tear 6.1
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear (2013)
Ninja 6.0
Ninja (2009)
5.8
Akko's Secret (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear 6.1
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear Ninja: Shadow of a Tear
Action 2013, Thailand
5.8
Akko's Secret Himitsu no Akko-chan
Romantic, Comedy 2012, Japan
Alien vs. Ninja 4.8
Alien vs. Ninja Alien vs. Ninja
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2010, Japan
Ninja 6
Ninja Ninja
Action 2009, USA
