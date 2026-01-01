Menu
Mika Hijii
Mika Hijii
Mika Hijii
Mika Hijii
Date of Birth
13 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
black
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear
(2013)
6.0
Ninja
(2009)
5.8
Akko's Secret
(2012)
Filmography
6.1
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear
Action
2013, Thailand
5.8
Akko's Secret
Himitsu no Akko-chan
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Japan
4.8
Alien vs. Ninja
Alien vs. Ninja
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2010, Japan
6
Ninja
Ninja
Action
2009, USA
