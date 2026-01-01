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Lotta Lehtikari
Kinoafisha
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Lotta Lehtikari
Lotta Lehtikari
Actor type
Comedy actor
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5.2
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
(2015)
Filmography
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Children's
Comedy
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2015
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1
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1
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5.2
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
Comedy, Children's
2015, Finland
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