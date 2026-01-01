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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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Filmography
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Hayk Sargsyan
Hayk Sargsyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hayk Sargsyan
Hayk Sargsyan
Hayk Sargsyan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Honey Money
(2015)
4.3
Zhizn Raz
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Year
All
2018
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.3
Zhizn Raz
Zhizn Raz
Drama
2018, Russia / Netherlands / Switzerland
7.6
Honey Money
Honey Money
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Action
2015, Russia / Armenia
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